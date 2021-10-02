Nigeria at 61: Be courageous, resilient to face our problems —Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged citizens to summon the courage, energy and political will to face problems confronting the country head-on and address them squarely as Nigeria celebrates her 61st Independence anniversary, October 1, 2021.

Sanwo-Olu noted that many of the present challenges the country is grappling with including secessionist calls, among others are products of complex and complicated past, stressing that Nigeria’s political, leadership tussle and trajectory are by no means unique even as he urged secessionists to retreat.

The governor made the remarks at the 83rd anniversary of Ikoyi Club 1938 while presenting a paper titled:”Present, Past and Future,” held at the club’s Secretariat, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said critical stakeholders must learn from the experience of other countries to guide the present and create a future that is even better than what Nigerians envisaged.

While reflecting on the political,…