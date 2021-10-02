NIGERIA AT 61: PENGASSAN seeks improvement in oil sector

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has asked the advised the Federal Government to make strategic improvements in the oil sector.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Chairman of PENGASSAN, Comrade Peter Onita, who stated this to newsmen at the new PENGASSAN Secretariat, in Port Harcourt, regretted that the oil sector has being the backbone of the nation’s economy, but said it was not given due attention.

Onita said that there is nothing to celebrate Nigeria at 61, while expressing optimism that the Oil and Gas industry will improve with the signing into law the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

He said: “Nigerian at 61 years, when you look at the indices, whether economic angle, security, it is obvious that we still have a long way to go.

“As a nation I think we are crawling instead of walking in this 61 years. But the good news is that there is still hope…