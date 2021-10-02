.

By Yinka Kolawole

As Nigeria celebrates 61 years of independence, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has recommended the way forward to building a sustainable economy for the country.

In a “61st Independence Anniversary” statement made available to Vanguard at the weekend, Dr Chinyere Almona, Director-General, LCCI, noted that the growing decline in the non-oil sector productivity over the past 61 years has been the major failing of the Nigerian economy.

As a forward, Almona called for effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), noting that it is critical to reforming the oil and gas and positioning it to attract more quality Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the sector.

Such reforms would also boost investment in the sector, increase revenue and create many more quality jobs in the economy.

She also said there is a need to streamline the foreign exchange (forex) management to reduce the cost of stabilizing the exchange rate, boost the supply…