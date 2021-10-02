Out-of-school Children in Nigeria worrisome — PFN

.

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

The Prison Fellowship of Nigeria PFN has said yesterday that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 10million children of schooling age out -of- school warning that urgent steps need to be taken.

Speaking at the Launch of The Promisepath Mentoring and Psychosocial Support Programme for 600 vulnerable and At-Risk Children, the Executive Director of PFN, Mr Benson Iwuagwu, said “The Promisepath programme was conceived when the Prison Fellowship International conducted comprehensive research in more than 30 countries representing every continent, along with a survey of PFI National Ministries. The analysis revealed that vulnerable and at-risk children from all development context shares five major risks to their well-being.”

“Promisepath is the new programme designed to reach out to vulnerable and at-risk children especially those whose parents are incarnated. The programme is based on Prison fellowship…