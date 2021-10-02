Reps’ bill seeks to compel FG to regulate food prices, others

By Tordue Salem

A proposed law to compel the Executive Arm of government to regulate prices of food and other items, in order to guarantee food security and lessen the economic hardship on majority of Nigerians, is underway in the House of Representatives.

The Bill seeking that regulation, as Exclusively obtained by VANGUARD, is entitled: “An Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make provisions for Right to Food and Security in Nigeria”.

The Chief Whip of the House, Mohammed Monguno(APC-Borno), who is the sponsor of the instrument, seeks that Section 2(1)(a) Section 16 of the Principal Act (constitution) is altered by deleting in subsection 2(d) the words suitable and adequate food, appearing in lines 1-2”.

He seeks to amend the Act, by “inserting a new section 16(a)”, to read that “The State(Federal Government), shall direct its policy towards ensuring that: a means of production, conservation and distribution of food are upgraded and…