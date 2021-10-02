Rotary Club of Ojodu gets new president

.

By Chioma Obinna

Rotary Club of Ojodu, District 9110 recently installed its 17th president, Rotarian Kedienhon Jude Emuobosa, to direct its affairs 2020/2021.

Kedienhon during his installation ceremony held in Lagos recently said it was not a moment to display culture, or to tell the world they have money to spend, but to celebrate the number of lives their generous act of giving would affect positively.

“We are here to celebrate Mothers and children who would have died if we fail to provide them with the necessary health facilities, we are here to celebrate children that would be vaccinated and prevented from Polio Virus.

“We are celebrating those who would benefit from our cervical screening and medical checks, we are here to celebrate the indigent in our community, that will benefit from our gifts and food items distribution, we are here to celebrate the children that would benefit from studying in a safe learning environment provided by our club, above all, we are here to…