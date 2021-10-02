The retirement plan for Atiku and Tinubu

By Emmanuel Aziken

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, two of the preeminent political actors in the country were in the mind of your correspondent last Thursday after the Zoning Committee of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP submitted its report on the distribution of party offices.

Despite being national leaders of the two opposing dominant parties in Nigeria, Atiku and Tinubu, ironically share a bond that few can separate.

When not too long ago they ran into themselves at the airport, the gist that they were about reuniting after their 2007 and 2015 collaborations came to the surface.

It, however, took the intervention of Tinubu’s aide, Tunde Rahman to explain to the ignorant that the two politicians also share interests in business and other endeavours.

As it appears, emerging political permutations may also indicate that the two men who have been criticized for abiding abroad at times of national emergency may be about to share unpleasant political bullets as the carpet is…