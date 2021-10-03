Abusive appointments at Federal Character Commission

IN spite of numerous complaints and criticisms, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to exhibit tendencies bordering on nepotism in his federal appointments.

Never in the history of this country had one part of this country been favoured with the vast majority of important federal appointments and distribution of projects as in the current dispensation. This is totally against the Federal Character provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerian 1999 as amended.

Cognisant of the danger that this portends to the unity and sense of belonging of citizenry of the country, we have written several editorials condemning these constitutional violations, all to no avail.

Penultimate week, the House of Representatives also waded into this matter when it came to their notice that the Chairman and Secretary of the Federal Character Commission, FCC, appointed by Buhari were Northerners and Muslims.

The House, in a rare show of pluck since Femi Gbajabiamila became the…