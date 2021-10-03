FRCN inaugurates 10kw transmitter at Globe FM Bauchi

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) has inaugurated a 10kw transmitter at Globe FM, Bauchi.

At the inauguration of the equipment on Saturday, the Acting Director-General, Mr Micheal Oluwale, stated that it was part of an effort to get the station to compete favourably with other media organisations in the country.

He said the installation of the transmitter was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at lifting the station into a modern broadcast organisation.

“The installation will also give the staff and prospective youths that want to be broadcasters the opportunity to excel.

“This will also encourage and attract employment for the teeming youth that have zeal in broadcasting,” he said.

He urged the Zonal Director, FRCN, North-East, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikano, to ensure that the transmitter is properly maintained.

On his part, Mr Sabo Askira, FRCN Director of Engineering Services, said the Federal Government has fulfilled its earlier promise to install a…