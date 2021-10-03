God Is The Troublemaker (1)

By Femi Aribisala

Armed robbers broke into a man’s house. They cornered him in his bedroom. In desperation, he pleaded to be allowed to say his last prayer. His assailants were amused. They told him to go ahead but make it brief.

The man went down on his knees. “Father,” he cried silently, “I need you to deliver me. Don’t let me die like this.”

He had barely started the prayer when sirens were heard. The robbers panicked and made a dash for it, leaving behind everything they had gathered.

He later discovered there was a fire two buildings away from his house. The sirens came from the fire brigade on the way to the burning building.

But his deliverance was much more than he presumed. In the haste to make a quick get-away, one of the robbers dropped his wallet. Inside were 10,000 dollars in 100-dollar bills.

“That,” said the Lord, “is your disturbance allowance.”

Troublesome life

Nobody likes trouble. Nevertheless, it habitually confronts us….