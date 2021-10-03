Gov Makinde promises to promote, encourage talented youths to grow businesses

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration will continue to identify, encourage and support talented and creative-minded youths to grow businesses in the state.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday, in Ibadan gave the assurance after unveiling a homegrown digital television outfit – SATVIEW Network.

The governor said that he would continue to tap into the potentials of the talented ones and give them necessary support to thrive in their chosen fields.

“I saw a replica of myself coming up in SATVIEW Network. I started my private business at the age 29 and it is still in existence today.

“So, I want to encourage the management and other members of staff of SATVIEW that this may be a small beginning but you can change the world with it.

“I came here to, first of all, validate my position that there are several young talents within us that we need to encourage.

“They may be doing their things in the smallest of our…