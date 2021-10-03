I’ll continue to govern Ogun with the fear of God — Dapo

….says he’ll not be distracted by naysayers, myopic individuals

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the weekend declared that he would not allow ‘naysayers’, whose interest are myopic and self-serving distract him in conducting the business of governance of the state.

The governor equally reiterated that he would continue to discharge the mandate given to him by the people of the state with the fear of God, to ensure a free, fair, and just society that promotes equity, fairness, and justice to all.

Abiodun, who said these while speaking at the ‘2021 Odun Omo Olowu’, held in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the welfare and prosperity of the people of the state irrespective of age, gender, religious or political affiliations or their geographical location, will always be of topmost priority to his administration.

This, according to Abiodun, will be pursued and achieved through transparent public finance management which provides an atmosphere that…