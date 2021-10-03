Imo AG denies involvement with fake ESN

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Imo State Attorney General, AG, and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cyprain Akaolisa, yesterday, denied any involvement in the alleged setting up of a “fake Eastern Security Network, ESN,” which is said to be responsible for the killings in the South East.

Akaolisa equally described the allegation as “the continued vilification of his office and person by politicians with unforgiving spirit, bent on destroying him for his role in the change of government in Imo State”.

The AG, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Mr. I. A. Ositadinma, was particularly grieved: “Not satisfied with the burning down of his country home and the malicious allegations that led to his five years suspension from practice, by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, they have now thrown up this statement purportedly issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, spokesperson, Emma Powerful, to soil the image of the hardworking, peace-loving, kind hearted and…