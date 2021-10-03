Manchester City fight back twice in thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool

Klopp and Guardiola

Manchester City came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in a breathless and pulsating Premier League encounter at Anfield, on Sunday.

All four goals came in a second half packed with the high-quality, high-tempo, end-to-end football that makes the Premier League so popular globally.

Sadio Mane had put Liverpool ahead before Phil Foden equalised only for Mohamed Salah to restore the home side’s advantage with a wonderful solo goal.

But Kevin De Bruyne’s 81st-minute equaliser ensured the teams shared the points and left Liverpool in second place on 15 points, one behind leaders Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s City are in third spot on 14 points, level with Manchester United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

“What a game. That’s the reason (over) the last years Man City and Liverpool are always there because we try to play in this way. Unfortunately we couldn’t win – but we didn’t lose.

“That’s why the Premier League is the best. It was…