Need to respect power rotation in 2023

THE recharged Southern Governors Forum under the chairmanship of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State again met in Enugu last week. Apart from reiterating their ban on open grazing and affirming the right of states to collect the Value Added Tax, VAT, they insisted that the South’s turn to produce the next president of the country must be actualised.

Power rotation was one of the principles that Nigerians debated at the Constitutional Conference convened by the late General Sani Abacha between 1994 and 1996 as a means of preventing future re-occurrence of the ugly fall-outs of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola.

Specifically, the Provisional Ruling Council, PRC, led by General Sani Abacha had approved that there shall be rotation of the presidency between North and South.

It was also seen as a panacea to unite the country and give every section a sense of belonging. Indeed, it was faithfully implemented in 1999 when all the…