Nigeria’s strength lies in unity

…. as PAAF translates Nigeria’s constitution into indigenous languages

By Jimoh Babatunde

A former of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Epe Constituency, Segun Olulade, has re-iterated that the strength of the country lies in its unity warning that it should not be jeopardised with ethnicity or religion.

He spoke at the national dialogue on “Nigeria Stakeholders Unity Forum” put together by Prince Ade Ajayi Foundation, PAAF, Centre for Constitutional Literacy and Civic Education in Lagos.

Olulade said the basis of equity, fairness and justice in the country is for every Nigerian to understand the content of the Nigerian Constitution which will be better understood if translated into Nigerian indigenous languages.

He commended Prince Ade Ajayi Foundation, PAAF, for The Interpretation of Nigerian Constitution in Indigenous Languages.

In his address, President of PAAF, Prince Ade Ajayi, said the translation of the constitution took six years to be completed and it…