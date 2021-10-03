Stakeholders move against PDP governors over zoning

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the October 31 national elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders and stakeholders of the party are set to square up against 13 governors of the party particularly for the position of the PDP national chairman.

This is even as Vanguard gathered that key offices in the National Working Committee, NWC, have been micro shared across all six geo-political zones.

The North Central will produce the national chairman, national treasurer as well as national legal adviser.

In the incumbent NWC, the North Central holds the Offices of National Finance Secretary and the National Publicity Secretary.

The South-West which currently has in its kitty the positions of National Deputy Chairman (South) and National Treasurer, will produce the National Publicity Secretary of the party.

The South-South currently holds the positions of the National chairman, and Legal Adviser while the South-East holds the offices of National Organizing Secretary and…