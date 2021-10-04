Apprehending Dr Chike Akunyili’s murderers

THE murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, has spread fear and anger not only in Anambra State where it took place but also throughout the country. While President Muhammadu Buhari assured that the perpetrators would “face judgement”, Governor Willie Obiano placed a N20 million bounty on them.

Dr. Akunyili, a soft-spoken medical doctor who had never been associated with politics of any sort, had just received an award on behalf of his illustrious late wife, Dora, who served Nigeria with all her strength as National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) D-G and Minister for Information, was killed along with his police orderly and driver and five others in the vicinity by gunmen.

Preliminarily named as the “prime suspect” is the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which had mounted a vocal advocacy against the participation of Anambra people in the November 6, 2021 governorship election. In a swift rebuff however, the…