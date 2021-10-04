Guard against SIDS, Pediatrician warns parents

A Benin-based pediatrician, Dr Lucy Idemudia, has advised mothers to breastfeed their babies exclusively for the first six months of their lives to lower the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Idemudia gave the advice on Monday in Benin in an interview with journalists

According to her, SIDS is an unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby, less than a year old.

“SIDS is sometimes known as crib death because the infants often die in their cribs.

“Although the cause is unknown, it appears that SIDS might be associated with defects in the portion of an infant’s brain that controls breathing and arousal from sleep.

“Researchers have discovered some factors that might put babies at extra risk.

“They have also identified measures one can take to help protect children from SIDS.

“Perhaps, the most important one is placing…