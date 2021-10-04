Kogi govt kicks against smear campaign against Gov Bello

.

…Threatens legal action

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Kogi State government, Sunday, raised the alarm over an alleged smear campaign against Governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

This came against the backdrop of mounting pressure on the youthful governor to contest the Presidential poll in 2023.

Addressing journalists during its quarterly press briefing, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who highlighted the giant strides of Governor Bello, said the state government was aware of plans to paint the governor in bad light to his disadvantage.

“With all of these achievements, it is unfortunate that some disgruntled political liabilities are still bent on launching a smear campaign on the person of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the Government of Kogi State.

“Fresh on the heels of the discredited allegations against the Kogi state government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, backed by some other powerful…