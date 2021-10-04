Mr Innocent Idibia falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife ― Brymo

Nigerian soul singer, Olawale Ibrahim Ashimi, stage name “Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ” and popularly known as Brymo has alleged that Innocent Ujah Idibia stage name “2Baba” accused him of sleeping with his wife.

In a tweet thread Monday night, Brymo said; “In the very recent past, a man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife.. and I’ve waited in angst, and the words were never taken back still, efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still.. and my soul has known no lasting peace ever since…

“Mr Innocent Idibia had, at an AFRIMA press conference in 2015/16 or thereabout, walked into the room, sat beside me and elbowed me in a supposed greeting, as much as 4-5 times, repeatedly, while looking away, saying “BrymO, BrymO…..” and we exchanged no other words that day!.

“Now, in 2012 I had the opportunity to tour the US with his company… a most appreciated opportunity, as he was by far my most respected act around… he was my first reference at…