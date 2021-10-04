Nigeria @61: MINILS prays for united Nigeria, mourns exit of Olawale, NECA DG

.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Governing Council, Director-General, Management and staff of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) on Thursday prayed for a united Nigeria as part of the Institute’s activities to mark Independence Day to celebrate NIGERIA at 61.

Meanwhile, the Labour Institute also condoled with the management and staff of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on the death of Dr Timothy Olawale, the Director-General of the umbrella organization of employers in the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria.

The prayer sessions for Nigeria’s Independence anniversary which were held simultaneously at the Institute’s Mosque and Chapel were observed by Muslims and Christians faithful respectively.

In an Independence message to Muslims at the Mosque, Ustaz Suleiman Kasandubu, who took his text from Surah Al-i-‘Imran 103 enjoined Muslims to hold fast to unity as commanded by Allah.

While urging them to recognize God’s favour in…