Nigerian stock market opens October with N15bn gain

Trading in the domestic stock market resumed on Monday bullish with a gain of 0.05 per cent on investors’ interest in Eterna and 22 others.

Precisely, the benchmark index rose by 21.88 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 40,243.05 from 40,221.17 achieved on Thursday.

Accordingly, month-to-date and year-to-date returns stood at 0.1 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, the market capitalisation gained N15 billion to close at N20.970 trillion from N20.955 trillion posted on Thursday.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Eterna, United Capital, AXA Mansard Insurance, Pharm-Deko and FBN Holdings.

On market performance this week, United Capital Plc expected some profit-taking on the bourse amid last week’s rally.

The market breadth closed positive with 23 gainers against 14 losers.

AXA Mansard Insurance led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms with 9.87 per cent to close at N2.56 per share.

