Sanwo-Olu advocates collaboration against climate change

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Monday called for collaboration between residents and all stakeholders towards achieving climate change impact.

Sanwo-Olu, during the World Habitat Day celebration in Alausa, said the 2021 theme “Accelerating Urban Action for a Carbon Free World” was in line with his administration’s determination of implementing decisive climate actions.

He called for collaboration to achieve sustainable and resilient city with reduced carbon footprints to mitigate climate change impact.

The governor was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji.

He said that unfriendly human activities caused imbalances resulting in water, air and land pollution, erosion as well as depletion of the ozone layer.

Sanwo-Olu said from 1950s to date, cities population around the globe had quadrupled with more than 4.2 billion people living in urban centres.

“Over the same period, the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide, a…