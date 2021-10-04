The numbers as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner

By Ayo Onikoyi and Benjamin Njoku

Whitemoney emerged the winner of the Season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) after beating his closest rival, Liquorose by a wide margin.

Whitemoney polled 47.00% well ahead of Liquorose who managed a distant 22.99% of the total votes.

Pere came third with 14.77%, followed by Cross in fourth place with 6.44%.

Angel and Emmanuel made 5th and 6th spot with 5.37% and 3.46% respectively to complete the battle of the finalists.

Whitemoney walks away with 90 million naira prize money.

This year’s season tagged ‘Shine ya Eye’ saw 26 housemates compete for the grand prize of N90 million.

Born on the 6th of July, 1992, in Enugu Whitemoney was the favourite of many viewers of the show , including celebrities.

He spent many years in Enugu before he moved to Lagos to seek greener pastures.

Whitemoney has been dubbed by many as the typical Igbo man because of his astuteness to business.

Being…