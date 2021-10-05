Army chief launches military exercises to checkmate criminality

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has advised criminal elements in the country to surrender their arms and embrace peace or face serious security measures.

Yahaya gave the advice on Monday in Enugu during the launch of three new security exercises for the various sections of the country.

The exercises include: “Golden Dawn” for the South-East; “Still Water” for the coastal areas and “Enduring Peace” for some states in the North Central and Federal Capital Territory.

He said the exercises, which would entail joint operations between the military and other sister security agencies, were designed to check all forms of criminality.

He said the operations would help to promote greater security for free movement of persons, following a build up in the end-of-year activities.

The COAS further said the operations meant field training exercises routinely conducted yearly to enhance troops’ combat proficiency.

According to him, the exercises, which will run…