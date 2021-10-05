Benue governor mourns deceased Commander of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Monday in Makurdi commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Nigerian Army on the death of Brig.-Gen. Dayo Apere, the Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke.

His Principal Special Assistant on Media, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, made this known to newsmen in a statement.

According to the statement, Ortom said that the death of Apere on Saturday, Oct. 2 of an undisclosed ailment was a huge tragedy to Nigeria’s war against terrorism.

It described the death of Apere as a big blow to the Army and particularly Benue that had been contending with militia, bandits and kidnappers.

It stated that the contributions of Operation Whirl Stroke in fighting criminality in Benue were instrumental to the relative peace the state was enjoying presently.

It stated also that Ortom was personally pained over the death of the late army General.

The governor described the late general as a true partner in the Benue State government’s fight…