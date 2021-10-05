Chaos as Benin City traffic lights collapse

By Ozioruva Aliu

MOST of the road traffic lights in Benin-City, capital of Edo State, have broken down, causing frenzied gridlocks during rush hours in the morning and evening.

NDV investigation revealed that the limited number that are lit permanently display caution sign, while marshals of Edo State Traffic Management Agency, EDSTMA, traffic policemen and volunteers battle to cope with the bad situation worsening by the day

Ex-gov Oshiomhole’s promise

When former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole assumed office in 2008, he promised to tar all the major roads leading to the city center besides several other roads and streets and fit them with street lights, walkways and traffic lights where applicable.

Except Ekheuan Road, the remaining four major roads leading to Oba Ovonranmwen Square namely: Akpakpava Road, Sapele Road, Airport Road and Sokponba Road were tarred and solar-powered traffic lights mounted at necessary junctions.

Several other roads like 2nd East…