FG shocked as Nigeria loses out of UK recognised COVID-19 vaccine certificates

By Victoria Ojeme

Nigeria is missing on the list of more than 50 countries the United Kingdom relaxed its COVID-19 vaccine policy for.

Consequently, fully vaccinated Nigerians travelling to UK still need to self-isolate for at least 10 days before they can enter the country.

Nigerian travellers had expressed displeasure over COVID-19 tests in the UK, despite being fully vaccinated.

But the UK government had said Nigeria was on the ‘amber’ list, which had restrictions for travellers to the UK, irrespective of whether they had been vaccinated against COVID or not.

From yesterday, the new travel system came into force with countries and territories categorised as either “red” or “rest of the world.”

The previous traffic light system of green, amber and red lists had been scrapped.

But the federal government in a swift reaction last night, expressed sadness over the new policy, wondering why Nigerians should be victims of it.

Spokesperson to the Minister of Foreign Affairs,…