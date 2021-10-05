Former President Jonathan tasks African lawyers on democracy, rule of law

.

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has charged African lawyers to work to protect democracy, good governance, human rights, as a means of bringing an end to growing conflicts and violence in the continent.

In this regard, he urged them to advocate for the establishment of a strong rule of law, describing it as a basis for accountable governance which would help prevent and mitigate violent crimes.

Dr. Jonathan stated this in a speech titled ‘Accountable Governance as a Panacea for the Unending Conflicts in Africa: The Legal Profession as the Driver,’ which he presented on Monday as the guest speaker at the 2021 Annual African Bar Association (AFBA) Conference holding in Niamey, Niger Republic.

In establishing a correlation between functional governance and security, the former President noted that “lack of accountability leads to conflicts and insecurity while accountable governance almost always leads to peace, stability and development.”

He further noted that…