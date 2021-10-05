Law Enforcement Training Institute Bill scales 2nd reading at Lagos Assembly





The Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute Bill, 2021 scaled second reading at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The Bill scaled the second reading after it was read for the second time by the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko at Tuesday’s plenary session.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said that an institution to model the functions of security agencies, no doubt, needed attention, especially on duties, qualifications of personnel and establishment of a governing board.

Obasa explained that the Bill would further enhance the quality and effectiveness of security outfits in the state.

“The Bill seeks to train, re-train and employ Lagos State security personnel such as the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

“Others are the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority and other affiliated national security personnel in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper