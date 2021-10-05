NGX gains N247bn on buying interest in Airtel Africa





The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained bullish momentum on Tuesday with the market capitalisation crossing the N21 trillion mark.

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at N20.969 trillion rose by N247 billion to close at N21.216 trillion.

Cordros Research attributed the growth to foreign investors interest in Airtel Africa following its share buy-back plan buoyed the impressive performance.

READ ALSO:Capital gains in stocks hit 7-month high at N1.2trn

Also, the All-Share Index inched higher by 473.61 points or 1.18 per cent to close at 40,716.66 from 40,243.05 achieved on Monday.

Consequently, the month-to-date and year-to-date returns increased to 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Airtel Africa, Julius Berger, FBN Holdings (FBNH), Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO).

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited said: “In the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper