NIMASA appoints 3 new directors, promotes 295 others





The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the appointment of three new directors.

The three new directors are Mr Eric Oji, Mr Dimowo Heaky, and a former spokesman of the agency, Mr Isichei Osamgbi.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this in a statement signed by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Mr Edward Osagie, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Jamoh said that the Nigeria’s Alternate Permanent Representative at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Dirisu Abdulmumuni, was promoted to Deputy Director, alongside 61 others.

He added that 233 others were elevated to their next grade levels.

“The promotions were ratified at a meeting of the Governing Board of the agency held in Lagos under the chairmanship of Mr Asita O. Asita,” he said.

Jamoh congratulated the promoted members of staff and charged them to remain committed to the agency’s vision of making…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper