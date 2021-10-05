NNCIMA Vice-Chair, Ezukwo, denies statement on IPOB’s sit-at-home

.

By Dennis Agbo

The First Vice President of Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NNCIMA, Chief Moses Ezukwo has denied a media report ( not from Vanguard) which quoted him as saying that the South East lost N50 billion due to the sit-at-home exercise ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Chief Ezukwo said on Tuesday that he had about three weeks ago when the first report appeared in a newspaper dissociated himself from it as he never spoke to any journalist on the subject matter.

He stated that notable people had made their position on the issue known and wondered why people would continue dragging his name into the sit-at-home issue even when IPOB on its part had since called off the exercise.

Ezukwo said: “My attention has been drawn to the publication in a leading newspaper over the weekend where I was alleged to have said the South East recorded over N50billion loss due to Monday-Monday sit-at-home order of IPOB. I never made such remarks; I…