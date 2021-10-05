Only 1 in 5 space industry workers are women — UN

The number of women employed in the international space industry represents just 20 to 22 per cent of the workforce, according to figures released by the UN; roughly the same proportion as 30 years ago.

To highlight this and other issues surrounding the push for gender equality, Women in Space, has been chosen as the theme for this year’s World Space Week, which began on Monday.

World Space Week is an annual holiday observed from Oct. 4 to Oct.10 in over 95 nations throughout the world.

World Space Week is officially defined as “an international celebration of science and technology, and their contribution to the betterment of the human condition.

The goal of the 2021 theme is to bring more awareness to the issue of gender diversity and identify the obstacles that women are facing when entering space-related careers and contribute to discussions on ending disparities.

The UN also wants to show how women from different backgrounds and regions face different issues and challenges…