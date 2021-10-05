PDP LGA Congress: Alimosho adopts consensus arrangement





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State has adopted a consensus arrangement to produce its party executives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main opposition party conducted its LGA congresses nationwide on Tuesday to produce new set of officials to steer the affairs of the party at the grassroots.

Mr Ebenezer Alabi, the Electoral Officer assigned to conduct the PDP Congress in Alimosho LG, said the party had always been preaching consensus.

“We have been preaching this for all to be on the same page in setting up structure of the party from wards level to the national level.

“What I witnessed here today, is that the leaders are in one accord; they have come together and resolved every issue among themselves and came out with a unity list which is acceptable to all leaders and we are happy for that.

ALSO READ: Presidency rotation between South, North, not geo-political zone – Adeyeye

“That is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper