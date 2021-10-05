Strike: We’ll take final decision after Wednesday meeting with FG – Health Workers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE expanded National Executive Council of the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations, AHPA, have said that the outcome of their meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday will determine if they would proceed on the planned strike or not.

The deadline given to the Federal Government by the health workers to address all the contentious issues or they would withdraw their services in federal government owned health institutions ended at the midnight of October 4.

But the leadership of the health workers after its virtual and physical meeting on Monday said that the strike would be suspended pending the outcome of the Wednesday meeting over the concerns they raised and the sincerity of the government to addressing them.

A communique signed by Chief M.O, Ajorutu, the Acting National Secretary on behalf of the National Chairman of JOHESU, Biobelemoye Josiah on Tuesday, explained that the expanded…