2023 Presidency: Power shift between South, North —Adeyeye

A map of Nigeria

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—FORMER Minister of Works, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday, said the idea of rotating the Presidency is between the North and the South, not geo political zones.

Adeyeye, who is the National Chairman of South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA ’23, stated this at a meeting with traditional rulers in Ikorodu and Epe Divisions of Lagos State.

The former minister, who commended the traditional rulers for their role and support for government, said their role in good governance could not be overlooked, charging them to do more.

On rotation of power between the North and the South, he said there is nothing like micro-zoning, which allowed rotation of power among geo-political zones, but between the regions.

He said: “Based on principles of power rotation between the North and the South, any geo-political zone within a region has the right to produce a president, as long…