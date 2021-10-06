Buhari writes Senate, pushes 2022 Appropriation Bill to N16.45trn





•To present 2022 budget to NASS tomorrow

•As Senate gives c’ttee 12 hours to approve documents

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking the consideration and subsequent approval of a revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Fiscal Framework, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP that will push the Federal Government’s expected expenditure for 2022 from the earlier approved N13.98 trillion to N16.45 trillion.

The President in letter to the Senate, dated October 4, 2021 and read during plenary by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central, explained that the revision was necessitated by the need to reflect the new fiscal terms in the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, as well as other critical expenditures in the 2022 budget.

The Senate had on September 22, passed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP with the approval of expenditure of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper