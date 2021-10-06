Enugu Govt suspends another royal father





The Enugu State Government on Tuesday suspended Igwe Anthony Okorie, the Traditional Ruler of Amechi Awkunanaw Autonomous Community in Enugu South Local Government Area.

The suspension is contained in a letter handed over to the royal father by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Charles Egumgbe.

Government hinged the action and withdrawal of the Staff of Office from Okorie on the “persistent crisis in the community”.

It stated that the crisis had defied all efforts made to resolve it.

“Undisputably, law and order have broken down in your community, leading to injuries to persons and property.

“And the situation, if not checked, may exacerbate the present security challenge in our land.

“Take notice that your suspension shall subsist, pending the conclusion of investigations,” the letter added.

Reacting to the development in an interview with newsmen in Enugu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper