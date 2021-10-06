Fekomi Herbals signs Pretty Mike as brand ambassador





Fekomi Global Nigeria Limited has signed Lagos socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike as its brand ambassador.

Pretty Mike joins the likes of comedian Beefahs and Slimcase to represent the herbal brand.

Fekomi brand, a sister firm to Fekomi Global Nigeria Limited is one of the leading herbal medication in Nigeria for erectile dysfunction and other sexual transmitted diseases.

The Nigerian flamboyant influencer, who runs Lagos nightspot Club Uno, also loves to flaunt his wealth, flashing Gucci, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana gear worth thousands, and driving a fleet of supercars.

The 34 year-old night life entrepreneur first gained local notoriety in 2016, when he began to parade around with his “human puppies” and crashed a wedding in Nigeria with several beautiful girls on dog chains.

He is known as the King of Stunts and loves to court controversy wherever he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper