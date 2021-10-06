Giving the DSO process a meaning and little hope





By Okoh Aihe

IT can be a pain to see a good story and see the end of that story receding inexorably. In September 2009, former ITU Secretary General, Dr. Hamdoun Toure, after featuring in an interview session at AIT studios on Kpaduma Hills, Abuja, was enthused about the state-of-the-art broadcast equipment he saw, and readily compared them to what was available in some of the most advanced studios in parts of Europe. He never imagined that an African private broadcaster could gather such rich assortment of equipment.

In a material published in the ITU News of January-February 2010, Toure observed that with what he saw at AIT – OB Trucks broadcasting High Definition Television signals and heavy investment in studio equipment, AIT was not only ahead of the digital switchover, DSO, process which should have ended in Nigeria in 2015, but could boast of better equipment than some television houses even in the most advanced west. “The firm is already digitally compliant,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper