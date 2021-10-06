Insecurity in Anambra: FG must retrieve South-East from IPOB, others – NEF

By Luminous Jannamike

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, on Wednesday, threw its weight behind the plans of the Federal Government to declare a State-of-Emergency in Anambra, saying the government must do whatever it required to retrieve the South-East region from the whims and caprices of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other similar groups in the diaspora.

NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stated this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja, following the disclosure by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, that should it become established that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity and security of lives, property and democratic order in Anambra, the Federal Government will move to declare a State of Emergency there.

The Forum said, “All lawful initiatives needed to be taken to arrest the violence in any part of Nigeria need to supported.

“The nation is being…