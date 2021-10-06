Kaduna to clamp down on illegal schools of health, provide ambulances to PHCs ― Commissioner

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Commissioner of Health in Kaduna State, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni, has said that plans are on ground to provide more ambulances at their Primary Health Care facilities, PHCs, while the state government would clamp down on unequipped and unregistered private schools of health in the state.

She said they would reactivate their partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers in transporting emergency patients to facilities across the state.

She spoke at a one-day interactive forum on Tuesday organized by the Kaduna Maternal Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM), in collaboration with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health and supported by Save the Children International, Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), and other development partners.

The theme of the interactive forum was ‘Improving Health Care Delivery Through Basic Health Care Provision Fund. Implementation’.

She said the unavailability of ambulances in the PHCs was still not the only…