Nigerian teacher wins Facebook award for developing online teachers’ platform

A Nigerian Teacher, Dr Peter Ogudoro, has won an award by Facebook as one of the world’s amazing virtual community managers for developing a “most helpful and engaged educators’ platform called Nigerian Teachers’’.

This is contained in a media release made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the platform, Nigerian Teachers.

The platform said that the award by Facebook makes Ogudoro a member of the multinational corporation’s elite group of 131 outstanding community managers in the world.

The platform, the statement said, focuses on online teacher-training and attitude modification, has over 240,000 teachers from around the world, and provides free continuous professional development opportunities to them.

“The platform is a peer-support community for teachers, who use the platform to follow trends in teaching, classroom management and school leadership.

“Parents also use the platform to learn effective parenting styles that enable them to collaborate with…