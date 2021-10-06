No more sit-at-home in S-East, Govs, Igbo leaders vow





•Obiano absent again at meeting

•DSS operative shot in Imo

•Yahaya visits Anambra, asks troops to focus on the objectives of ’Exercise Golden Dawn’

•We ‘ll deny IPOB, bandits freedom of action in Abia —Army

•Designate IPOB as terrorist organisation, American Academic tells US.

By Chidi Nkwopara, Dennis Agbo, Ikechukwu Odu and Steve oko

Governors of South East, Igbo political and religious leaders have vowed to ensure that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s suspended sit-at-home order will no longer be observed in the region and that people move about freely.

The leaders also said that they will engage the federal government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of Ndigbo, particularly their youths.

They further resolved that the South East regional security outfit, EbubeAgu, will be launched in all states if the zone passes enabling laws before the end of the year.

The leaders spoke at the time a Department…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper