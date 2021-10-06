Police nab 2 female weapons movers terrorising Kaduna, environs





Arrest gang member who disguises as passenger but gives movement details to kidnappers waiting at strategic locations lSmash 9-man Int’l car theft gang moving stolen cars to Niger, Chad, Cameroon

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Two ladies were among 34 criminal suspects paraded, yesterday, by the Police at Force Headquarters, Abuja over criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicide, car theft and possession of illegal weapons.

The two ladies, Aishatu Ibrahim and Hafisat confessed they were weapons couriers for the gang as they do hide the weapons underneath their hijab and body to beat security checks to various locations for the gang.

A member of the gang, 37-year-old Musa Ibrahim, said their kidnapping operations have taken them to north west, north east and other parts of the country.

Also paraded was one notorious kidnapper who disguises as a transport operator…





