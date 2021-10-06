Rehabilitating a broken Earth





THE President of the European Union, Charles Michel, correctly captured the relationship between humans and the planet Earth which is our home.

He said at the just-concluded United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, that we have been at war with nature, and it is time for the war to stop to enable us rehabilitate the Earth for the benefit of our future generations.

Since the Industrial Revolution which took place in the Western world, the quantum of greenhouse gases emitted has damaged the ozone layer and resulted in rising temperatures.

These have led to extreme weathers such as droughts, rapid desertification, massive flooding, famines and extreme winds.

The developed world, which is the chief culprit for the greenhouse abuse, has demonstrated capacity to quickly overcome these disasters. The same cannot be said for the developing countries in Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia. Response to the 2009 proposal that rich countries should cough out $100 billion…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper