Reps ask RMAFC to review salaries of judicial officers

Reveal CJN earns N279,497, other Justices of Supreme Court, Court of Appeal President earn N206, 425 monthly

Urge FG to increase in statutory transfer of judiciary

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, urged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to immediately review the remuneration of judicial officers in line with present economic realities.

The House also urged the Federal Government to, in line with judicial autonomy, accede to the increase in statutory transfer to the judiciary in the coming fiscal year.

The House noted the salaries were last reviewed was in 2007 when the dollar was N124 to 1$.

It noted that 13 years after the salary review, judicial officers officers had been on low incomes.

For instance, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who is the most senior judicial officer in the country, earns N279,497 monthly; the Justices of the Supreme Court and the President of the Court of Appeal earn N206, 425 monthly; Justices of…