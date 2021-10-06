Reps to meet with NCAA over new ground handling charges

By Lawani Mikairu

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has said it would have a closed-door meeting with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, on the new ground handling charges it recently approved for Nigerian Ground Handlers.

Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, the Chairman of the committee who made the disclosure at a meeting with the representatives of the Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN), Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Airline Operators Committee (AOC), International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and NCAA in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the meeting with the regulatory agency was necessary because of the importance of the new rates.

Nnaji said: ”The meeting with the Director-General of NCAA is important because we believe his inputs are necessary for us to make a decision.

“The issue at hand is very important for the growth of the Nigerian civil aviation industry.”

